Suitland Man Busted In Stolen Hyundai With Gun In Waistband

A Suitland man has been arrested after being caught driving a stolen Hyundai, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

Brandon Handy, 27, was taken into custody on Tuesday, Feb. 14 after officers noticed him inside of a Hyundai that had been reported stolen on Saturday, Feb. 4, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Officers say they spotted the stolen vehicle in the area of Silver Hill Road and Suitland Road and initiated a traffic stop, and when they took Handy into custody, they recovered a gun from his waistband.

Handy is facing multiple charges including theft and unlawful taking of a vehicle, as well as handgun-related charges.

If anyone has information regarding this case, they are urged to contact WAVE detectives in Prince George's County at (301) 516-3788.

