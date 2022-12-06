Stranger Accused Of Murdering Maryland Teen Arrested, Motive Still Unknown, Police Say

A Hyattsville man has been arrested after brutally stabbing and killing a Maryland teenager, authorities say.

Rasheed Anwar, 65, is accused of fatally stabbing Therry Buhdeng, 19, on Wednesday, Nov. 16 around 11:45 a.m., in the 4600 block of Baltimore Avenue, according to Prince George’s County police.

Police discovered Buhdeng suffering from a stab wound and rushed him to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, Dec. 1.

Detectives were able to identify Anwar as the suspect, and say that it does not appear that Anwar and Buhdeng knew each other at the time of the murder.

A motive for the crime is still under investigation.

Anwar is charged with first and second degree murder.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

