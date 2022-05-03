Stabbing That Killed 25-Year-Old Man In Middle Of Maryland Street Started On Bus: Police

A Washington DC man has been charged in the stabbing that killed a 28-year-old man in Prince George's County, Maryland, authorities said.

Norman Bethea Jr., 25, is accused of stabbing Steven Artkale Davis dead on April 29, around 2:45 p.m. in Oxon Hill, county police said.

Davis was found unresponsive in the roadway of the 1100 block of Southview Drive, and pronounced dead at the scene.

Bethea and Davis began arguing on a bus, but the fight continued once they got off, police said. Bethea was taken into custody not far from the scene and charged with second-degree murder and other related offense.

He was in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.