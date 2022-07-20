Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Return to your home site

Menu

Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Police & Fire

Shooting Suspect At Large After Killing Prince George's County Man: Police

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
DC Metropolitan Police DC Metropolitan Police
DC Metropolitan Police Photo Credit: Metropolitan Police Department (Facebook)
3600 Block of Jay Street, Northeast 3600 Block of Jay Street, Northeast
3600 Block of Jay Street, Northeast Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A suspect is still on the loose after the fatal shooting of a Forestville man in Washington DC, police say.

Shelton Robinson, 34, was found suffering from a gunshot wound on the 3600 block of Jay Street in Northeast around 10:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 19, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. 

Robinson was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead despite lifesaving efforts.

A $25,000 reward is offered to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect involved in this homicide.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.