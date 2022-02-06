Contact Us
date 2022-02-06
Search Continues For Missing Autistic Man In Prince George's County

Annie DeVoe
Dujuan Hinson
Dujuan Hinson Photo Credit: Maryland Center For Missing And Unidentified Persons

An autistic man has gone missing from Greenbelt, and police are asking for the public's help in locating him, authorities say.

Dujuan Hinson, 25, was last seen at a soccer field on the 7200 block of Mandan Road around 9:30 p.m., Monday, May 30, according to the Maryland Center for Missing and Unidentified Persons.

Hinson is autistic and may need medical attention. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black shirt and brown jeans. 

If you have seen Dujuan Hinson or know his whereabouts, please call the Greenbelt Police Department at (301) 474-7200 or 911.

