Same Prince George's Road Sees Two Fatal Collisions Hours Apart

Annie DeVoe
Stretch of road where fatal collisions occurred.
Stretch of road where fatal collisions occurred. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A road in Prince George's County saw two crashes in which three people died just hours apart over the weekend.

The crashes occurred within a five mile stretch of Annapolis Road, one around 2:35 a.m. and 10 p.m., Saturday, May 21, say Prince George's police.

Two people died in the first crash, a single-vehicle collision on the 12200 block of the road around 2:35 a.m., police said. A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle later that night on the 9000 block. 

All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene and their identities will be released pending notification of next of kin. Officials are investigating both incidents, police say. 

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477); online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com or the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device). Please refer to case 22-0024467.  

