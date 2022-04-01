Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Row Of Paper Towels Set On Fire At Clinton Walmart: Sources Say

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Crews responding at the scene of the fire Crews responding at the scene of the fire
Crews responding at the scene of the fire Photo Credit: Prince George's Fire/EMS Department (Twitter)
The entrance to the Walmart in Clinton The entrance to the Walmart in Clinton
The entrance to the Walmart in Clinton Photo Credit: Google Maps

Prince George's County Fire Department was on scene of a fire that broke out at a retail store in Clinton. 

Crews responded to a structure fire at the Walmart in Clinton, located at 8745 Branch Avenue, just after 2 p.m. on Friday, April 1, the department said on Twitter

Upon arrival, crews found a row of paper towels was set on fire and smoke was visible from the roof, initial reports said. Crews reported zero visibility inside and additional help was required to air out the store, initial reports said.

The building was evacuated and the bulk of the fire was said to be contained in about 20 minutes, initial reports said. One person was taken to the hospital for injuries described as non-life-threatening, fire officials said. 

Crews stayed on scene checking for hot spots and worked to remove smoke. No other information was released. 

