Reward Offered As Detectives Investigate Fatal District Heights Shooting

Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting of a Suitland man that occurred in District Heights earlier this week, authorities say.

Tremayne Crawford, 34, was fatally shot in the 3300 block of Walters Lane around 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 20, according to Prince George's County police.

Crawford was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect(s) and a motive, police said.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to the arrest and prosecution of whoever is responsible for the death of Crawford.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to contact detectives by calling 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device) and referring to case number 22-0034941.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.