Restaurant Worker Charged With Shooting Colleague In Prince George's: Police

A 29-year-old restaurant worker shot and killed his colleague during an argument in Prince George's County earlier this week, authorities said.

Aaren Butler, of District Heights, is facing charges of first- and second-degree murder in the death of 43-year-old Fred Graham of Greenbelt, the Prince George’s County Police Department said.

Officers responded to the 2900 block of Donnell Drive in Forestville for a shooting around 5:45 a.m., on Thursday, July 14. The victim was found outside of the restaurant suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later

Butler fled the scene but was found the next by officers, and arrested him in Temple Hills.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0034015.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.