Prince George's Police are looking for help in finding a missing person, the department shared on Twitter on Thursday, March 3.

Victor Ruiz, 68, was last seen in the 900 block of Harry S. Truman Drive at 12:50 a.m. Thursday.

Police said Ruiz is 5'7, weighs 175 pounds and was last seen wearing a hospital gown.

If found, people can call police at 301-390-2160.

