Prince George's Man Charged In February Landover Homicide: Police

A man from Prince George's County has been charged with a February homicide that occurred in Landover, authorities said.

David Hunter Jr., 27, is being held without bail after being charged in the shooting death of 26-year-old Ernest Gomez of Landover, Prince George's Police said.

Officers found Gomez shot to death in the 2500 block of Kent Town Place around 8 p.m. on Feb. 18, police said. Initial investigation revealed Hunter shot Gomez after the two got into a fight.

Hunter is facing multiple charges including first- and second-degree murder. However, the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-516-2512. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or online at pgcrimesolvers.com. The case number is 22-0008105.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.