Police Search For Hit And Run Driver Who Killed Woman Walking On Oxon Hill Crosswalk

Police are asking for the public's help locating the driver involved in a hit and run that killed a woman walking on a crosswalk in Oxon Hill over the weekend, authorities say.

The victim was reportedly walking across the northbound lanes of Indian Head Highway near Salisbury Drive when the driver fatally struck her around 2:40 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 18, according to Prince George's County police.

Police believe that the vehicle was a 2014-2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee that will have damage to the passenger side front fender area that includes a missing portion of the fender that houses the right fog lamp.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending the notification of family.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

