Police Investigating Midday Murder In Prince George's County (DEVELOPING)

At least one person was killed in a shooting reported in broad daylight in Prince George’s County on Sunday afternoon.

Officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department were called at approximately 12 p.m. on Sunday, Feb 26, to the 3700 block of Dunlap Street near Catskill Street, where there was a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, police say that they found a man outside suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said that detectives are at the scene as of 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon to establish possible suspects and a motive in the murder. No additional information was released by investigators.

More details are expected to be released as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

