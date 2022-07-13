Contact Us
Police Investigate Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Prince George's County

Annie DeVoe
Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal pedestrian crash in Palmer Park, authorities say.

Jackie Monroe, 53, was attempting to cross the 8000 block of Barlowe Road when he was struck by a vehicle around 10:40 p.m., Tuesday, July 5, according to the Prince George's County Police Department. 

Initial investigation revealed that Monroe was not in the crosswalk when the westbound vehicle him, investigators noted, adding that the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene after the fatal collision.

Monroe was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, July 9. 

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 22-0032550.

