Police ID Pedestrian Killed By Driver In Prince George's County Crash

The pedestrian killed in an Oxon Hill collision has been identified as a Waldorf man, authorities say.

Noshua Vann, 38, was struck in the 6100 block of St. Barnabas Road around 9:45 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20 according to Prince George's County Police.

Vann was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Detectives believe that Vann was in the roadway at the time of the collision.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477)

