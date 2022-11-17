Police ID Hyattsville Man Gunned Down, Shooter At Large

Police are offering a $25,000 reward in hopes of identifying the suspect involved in the fatal shooting of a Hyattsville man, authorities announce.

Jose Arroyo Salazar, 28, was found suffering from gunshot wounds outside in the 1500 block of Madison Street, around 10 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11, according to Prince George's County police.

Salazar was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators are working to identify the suspect(s) and determine a motive.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

