Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

Police ID Hyattsville Man Gunned Down, Shooter At Large

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Prince George's County Police
Prince George's County Police Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police Department

Police are offering a $25,000 reward in hopes of identifying the suspect involved in the fatal shooting of a Hyattsville man, authorities announce.

Jose Arroyo Salazar, 28, was found suffering from gunshot wounds outside in the 1500 block of Madison Street, around 10 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11, according to Prince George's County police.

Salazar was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators are working to identify the suspect(s) and determine a motive.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.