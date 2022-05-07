Police ID Columbia Man Killed In July 4th Capitol Heights Shooting

Detectives are offering a reward as they work to identify a suspect in connection to a Capitol Heights shooting over the weekend, authorities say.

James Milton Johnson, 26, was killed after being shot on the 600 block of Addison Road South shortly after 12 a.m., Sunday, July 3, according to Prince George's police.

Johnson was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

