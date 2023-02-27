Contact Us
Police & Fire

Police ID Body Found In Temple Hills Neighborhood

Annie DeVoe
The victim was found in the 3700 block of Dunlap Street
The victim was found in the 3700 block of Dunlap Street Photo Credit: Image capture © 2023 Google

A 31-year-old man has been identified as the victim in a Temple Hills homicide that occurred over the weekend, police say.

Prince George's County Police officers were called to the 3700 block of Dunlap Street around noon, Sunday, Feb. 26, where they located the body of Omar Smith.

Investigators said that  Smith was the victim of a shooting and had suffered apparent gunshot wounds. 

Police are working to identify a suspect and determine a motive for the crime, and are offering a $25,000 reward to anyone with information pertaining to this investigation.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

