Police ID 20-Year-Old Man Killed In Seat Pleasant Shooting

Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in Prince George’s County.

Detectives from the agency’s Homicide Unit have offered a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of whoever killed Seat Pleasant resident LaDainain McMillian.

At approximately 1 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, officers with the Seat Pleasant Police Department and Prince George’s County Police Department were called to the 5700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway for a shooting.

Upon arrival, a police spokesperson said that they found McMillian’s body unresponsive in the parking lot of a carryout restaurant with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

He was transported to an area hospital, police said, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to the initial investigation, the fatal incident may have started with a potential verbal dispute inside or outside the restaurant.

No additional details have been released by the police.

Anyone with information regarding McMillian or the fatal shooting has been asked to contact investigators at the Prince George’s County Police Department by calling (301) 516-2512.

