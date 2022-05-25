Police Cruiser Rammed In Prince George's Bank Robbery Pursuit

A police cruiser was struck during a pursuit of a bank robbery in Hillcrest Heights Wednesday, May 25, authorities said.

Upon arrival to the bank, officers witnessed the suspect flee the scene and began a brief pursuit on the 5800 block of Silver Hill Road, around 11 a.m., according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

Police did not immediately confirm which bank had been robbed.

During the pursuit, one officer's cruiser was struck. The officer did not receive injuries and the suspect was taken into custody.

