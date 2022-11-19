Playground Burned Down In Prince George's County

A playground has burned down in Prince George's County, authorities say.

The playground, located in the 6200 block of Springhill Drive in Greenbelt, began sometime in the early afternoon of Saturday, Nov. 19, according to the Greenbelt Police Department.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with any information to please call detectives.

