Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

Playground Burned Down In Prince George's County

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Playground fire
Playground fire Photo Credit: Prince George's Police Department

A playground has burned down in Prince George's County, authorities say.

The playground, located in the 6200 block of Springhill Drive in Greenbelt, began sometime in the early afternoon of Saturday, Nov. 19, according to the Greenbelt Police Department.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

Police are asking anyone with any information to please call detectives.

to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.