PG Police Offer $25K Reward After Body Of DC Man Found In Temple Hills

Detectives from the Prince George's County Police Department are offering a $25,000 reward for information on the murder of a Washington, DC man.

The body of Eugene Smith, 31, was found with gunshot wounds in the 3100 block of Branch Avenue in Temple Hills around 12 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 23, according to Prince George's County Police.

Police have not yet identified a motive or suspect for the shooting.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.