Prince George's Daily Voice
Person In Serious Condition After Morning Fire In Prince George's County: Officials

Annie DeVoe
Hyattsville VFD responds to fire
Photo Credit: Hyattsville VFD (Twitter)

One person is in serious condition after being rescued by firefighters in an morning fire in Riverdale Park, authorities say. 

Crews responded to the fire in the 6500 block of Baltimore Avenue around 7:20 a.m. on Monday, May 9, the Hyattsville Volunteer Fire Department said on Twitter.  

Upon arrival, smoke was seen coming from the third floor of the rooming house, the department said. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment, officials said. No other information was released. 

