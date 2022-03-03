Pedestrian Struck, Killed In New Carrollton: Police

A man was struck and killed by a car in Prince George's County, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call about a pedestrian collision in the 7100 block of Good Luck Road in New Carrollton around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, March 2.

Authorities believe the driver involved in the collision was traveling eastbound when they hit the victim as he tried to cross the street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene but the driver was left unharmed. They also stayed with police and co-operated in their investigation.

The victim's identity will be released once his family is informed, police said. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact PGPD at 301-731-4422.

In addition, anonymous tips can be sent to 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com. The case number is 22-0010174.

