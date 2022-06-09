Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Return to your home site

Menu

Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Police & Fire

Oxon Hill Bicyclist Dies At Maryland Hospital Days After Being Struck By Driver: Police

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A Maryland man was killed after being struck by a driver.
A Maryland man was killed after being struck by a driver. Photo Credit: Unsplash/Scott Rodgerson

Police have identified the 31-year-old bicyclist who was killed while riding in Prince George's County earlier this month.

Oxon Hill resident Kaleab Yehenew was riding his bike in Fort Washington when he was struck by an unnamed driver on Indian Head Highway near Fort Washington Road and later died in the hospital, according to a spokesperson from the Prince George’s County Police Department on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Yehenew was struck at approximately 11:10 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1 and he was pronounced dead at the hospital on Sunday, Sept. 4, officials said. The driver of the car was uninjured.

The initial investigation determined that both Yehenew and the driver were heading northbound on Indian Head Highway at the time of the incident. 

Preliminarily, it appears Yehenew was riding the bike in the center lane when the crash happened. Investigators said they are working to determine the circumstances leading up to the fatal collision.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding Yehenew or the fatal crash has been asked to contact the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit by calling (301) 731-4422.  

Tipsters can also anonymously reach Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8744) or submit the information online. www.pgcrimesolvers.com, 

to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.