Oxon Hill Bicyclist Dies At Maryland Hospital Days After Being Struck By Driver: Police

Police have identified the 31-year-old bicyclist who was killed while riding in Prince George's County earlier this month.

Oxon Hill resident Kaleab Yehenew was riding his bike in Fort Washington when he was struck by an unnamed driver on Indian Head Highway near Fort Washington Road and later died in the hospital, according to a spokesperson from the Prince George’s County Police Department on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Yehenew was struck at approximately 11:10 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1 and he was pronounced dead at the hospital on Sunday, Sept. 4, officials said. The driver of the car was uninjured.

The initial investigation determined that both Yehenew and the driver were heading northbound on Indian Head Highway at the time of the incident.

Preliminarily, it appears Yehenew was riding the bike in the center lane when the crash happened. Investigators said they are working to determine the circumstances leading up to the fatal collision.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding Yehenew or the fatal crash has been asked to contact the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit by calling (301) 731-4422.

Tipsters can also anonymously reach Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8744) or submit the information online. www.pgcrimesolvers.com,

