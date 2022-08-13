One Dead After Overnight Upper Marlboro Shooting: Police

A man is dead after an overnight shooting in Upper Marlboro, authorities say.

Officials responded to the 12900 block of William Beanes Road around 2:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting, according to Prince George's County police.

The victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are currently working to identify a suspect and a motive for the killing.

Investigators have not released the name of the shooting victim.

Detectives are on scene working to establish suspect(s) and motive in this case. If anyone has any information, please call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

