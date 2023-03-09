Murder Suspect In Custody In DC For Fatal February Shooting In Capitol Heights: Police

Police say that a 21-year-old shooting suspect who was wanted for murder in Prince George’s County has been apprehended in Washington, DC and is facing multiple charges.

Kareen Roshe Boyd, of DC, has been charged with murder and related charges for his role in a fatal shooting of Neeko Dukes, 21, in Capitol Heights in early February.

At approximately 2:15 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, police say that officers were called to a home in the 1000 block of Balboa Avenue to reported homicide with one victim.

Upon arrival, officers found Dukes inside of the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motive for the fatal shooting remains under investigation.

Boyd has been charged with first-degree murder and is in police custody in DC awaiting his extradition to Prince George’s County.

Anyone with information regarding Boyd or the homicide has been asked to contact detectives at the Prince George’s County Police Department by calling (301) 516-2512 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

