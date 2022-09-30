Metropolitan Police Officer Hit By Car While Carrying Groceries Admitted To ICU

A 23-year veteran of the Metropolitan Police Department is in critical but stable condition after being hit by a car after grocery shopping in Bowie, authorities say.

The off-duty officer was walking out of the Shoppers grocery store in the 10500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway around 10:40 a.m., when he was struck by the vehicle, according to Prince George's County police.

The driver of the suspect vehicle was located and is said to be cooperating with investigators as they try to determine was led to the collision.

The officer will be admitted to the ICU for further monitoring of his "minor but critical" injuries, according to a Prince George's County Police Department spokesperson.

The identity of the officer is still under wraps as his family is notified of the incident.

