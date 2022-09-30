Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

Metropolitan Police Officer Hit By Car While Carrying Groceries Admitted To ICU

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
The off-duty DC officer was struck in the parking lot in the 10500 block of Martin Luther King, Jr.
The off-duty DC officer was struck in the parking lot in the 10500 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/DC Police Memorial

A 23-year veteran of the Metropolitan Police Department is in critical but stable condition after being hit by a car after grocery shopping in Bowie, authorities say.

The off-duty officer was walking out of the Shoppers grocery store in the 10500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway around 10:40 a.m., when he was struck by the vehicle, according to Prince George's County police.

The driver of the suspect vehicle was located and is said to be cooperating with investigators as they try to determine was led to the collision.

The officer will be admitted to the ICU for further monitoring of his "minor but critical" injuries, according to a Prince George's County Police Department spokesperson. 

The identity of the officer is still under wraps as his family is notified of the incident. 

to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.