Maryland Woman Tased, Arrested, After Swinging Small Axe At Man: Police

A woman has been arrested after she swung a small axe at a man in a Bladensburg parking lot and police saw it, reports WUSA9.

The involved officers overheard the attack On Dec. 19th, and approached the pair, The Chief of the Bladensburg Police Department said.

Police ended up tasing the woman and the male victim suffered minor injuries. Both were transported to a local hospital and the woman is now in custody.

Police have yet to release any identifying information about the man or the woman. They also have yet to confirm a motive or what led up to the attack.

