Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Return to your home site

Menu

Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Breaking News: NJ Woman In Wheelchair, 74, Among Group Charged By Feds Following DC Anti-Abortion Protest
Police & Fire

Maryland Teenager Missing From Greenbelt For Over Three Weeks

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Byron Santos-Hernandez
Byron Santos-Hernandez Photo Credit: Maryland Center for Missing and Unidentified Persons (MCMUP)

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) is seeking the public's help in locating Maryland teenager that has been missing for over three weeks.

Byron Santos-Hernandez, 17, has been missing from Greenbelt since Monday, March 7, the NCMEC said

He is described as White Hispanic male, standing 5'8," and weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with yellow and red design, black jeans and white Adidas sneakers, the NCMEC said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greenbelt Police at 301-474-7200. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.