Maryland Teenager Missing From Greenbelt For Over Three Weeks

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) is seeking the public's help in locating Maryland teenager that has been missing for over three weeks.

Byron Santos-Hernandez, 17, has been missing from Greenbelt since Monday, March 7, the NCMEC said.

He is described as White Hispanic male, standing 5'8," and weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with yellow and red design, black jeans and white Adidas sneakers, the NCMEC said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greenbelt Police at 301-474-7200.

