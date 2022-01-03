Maryland State Police Probe Deadly Pedestrian Crash In Prince George's

Maryland State Police are investigating an early-morning fatal crash that happened in Prince George’s County on Sunday, Feb. 27.

The female victim, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to MDSP.

Police were called to the area of Baltimore Avenue before Queen Anne Avenue in College Park just before 5 a.m., where they found the unidentified victim lying on the ground.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash was identified as a 24-year-old Laurel woman, who police said was driving a gray Mazda 3 at the time of the accident and was uninjured.

The driver was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol and her car was towed to the College Park Barrack for further investigation.

The victim will be identified by the Chief Medical Examiner’s office as well as their family. So far, no charges have been filed and the investigation is still ongoing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.