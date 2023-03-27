Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal I-495 Pedestrian Crash In Prince George's County

Maryland State Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to identify a pedestrian who was struck and killed by a driver in Prince George’s County.

Troopers from the College Park and Rockville barracks responded shortly after 2:35 a.m. on Sunday, March 26, to the outer loop of I-495 near Route 650, where there was a reported crash involving a pedestrian.

According to investigators, the unnamed pedestrian was walking along the roadway when he was struck by a 2013 Toyota, whose driver remained at the scene to assist with the investigation.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

State Police described the victim as a Hispanic man who is believed to be in his 20s with short facial hair and black hair. He weighs between 140 and 160 pounds and is between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-8.

When he was struck, the victim was wearing both black pants and a T-shirt; light tan or gray hooded sweatshirt and white Fila-brand high-top sneakers.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Investigators are asking possible witnesses to contact Trooper Ryan Stewart at ryan.Stewart@maryland.gov or the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack by calling (301) 345-3101.

