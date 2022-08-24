Maryland Police Officer Indicted for Excessive Force and Witness Tampering: DOJ

A police officer in Maryland who broke bad has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly violating a man’s civil rights and obstruction of justice, federal authorities announced on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

Officer Philip Dupree, 38, formerly of the Fairmount Heights Police Department in Prince George’s County could face decades in prison for an incident in 2019 where he allegedly abused his power while conducting a traffic stop, according to the Department of Justice.

The indictment alleges that during the early morning hours of Aug. 4, 2019, Dupree was on duty as a Fairmont Heights Police Officer when he conducted a traffic stop in the District of Columbia.

Dupree allegedly detained a man identified as “T.S.” and then deployed pepper spray in an unreasonable use of force against him, according to prosecutors. Dupree also allegedly obstructed justice by submitting a probable cause statement that offered a false justification for his use of force on “T.S.”

If convicted, Dupree faces up to 10 years in prison for using unreasonable force and up to 20 for obstructing justice.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.