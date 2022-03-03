Maryland Officer Who Led Double Fatal 'Unauthorized' Pursuit Indicted On Misconduct Charge

A member of the Prince George's Police Department has been indicted on charges relating to an "unauthorized" pursuit in which two people died, authorities announced.

Sergeant Shaun Urbina had already been suspended from the force when a grand jury indicted him on a misdemeanor charge of misconduct in office, PGPD shared on Thursday, March 3.

Urbina was the ranking officer when he and four others pursued an SUV occupied by mother and son, Lynda and Richard Jones, in Clinton in July 2020, authorities previously said. The SUV crashed, and the mother and son died, police said.

The state's attorney Aisha Braveboy said that the pursuit was unauthorized.

The other four officers have returned to work and Sgt. Urbina's actions continue to be investigated.

Urbina was assigned to the Bureau of Patrol at the time of his suspension in 2020 and joined the force in 2005.

