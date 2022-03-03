Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Return to your home site

Menu

Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Police & Fire

Maryland Officer Who Led Double Fatal 'Unauthorized' Pursuit Indicted On Misconduct Charge

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Prince George's Police
Prince George's Police Photo Credit: Prince George's Police/Jether Bonds

A member of the Prince George's Police Department has been indicted on charges relating to an "unauthorized" pursuit in which two people died, authorities announced.

Sergeant Shaun Urbina had already been suspended from the force when a grand jury indicted him on a misdemeanor charge of misconduct in office, PGPD shared on Thursday, March 3. 

Urbina was the ranking officer when he and four others pursued an SUV occupied by mother and son, Lynda and Richard Jones, in Clinton in July 2020, authorities previously said. The SUV crashed, and the mother and son died, police said.

The state's attorney Aisha Braveboy said that the pursuit was unauthorized.

The other four officers have returned to work and Sgt. Urbina's actions continue to be investigated.

Urbina was assigned to the Bureau of Patrol at the time of his suspension in 2020 and joined the force in 2005.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.