Maryland Man Hospitalized In Pennsylvania DUI-Related Crash: Police

David Cifarelli
Pennsylvania state police vehicle
Pennsylvania state police vehicle Photo Credit: Facebook/Pennsylvania state police

A Maryland man is in the hospital after being injured in a DUI-related crash in Pennsylvania earlier this month, authorities said.

Coskun Uslu, of Lanham, was seriously injured after a drunk driver collided with the vehicle Uslu was in, Pennsylvania State Police said. The driver of the car, Madeline Stoken, of Carlisle, was later arrested and charged with a DUI, police said.

The crash occurred on the eastbound side of Route 322 in Dauphin County around 8:14 p.m. on March 19, police said.

Both cars were going in the same direction when Stoken started swerving towards the other vehicle. The vehicle tried to avoid getting hit but instead slammed into the dividing barrier. Stoken then hit the vehicle almost head-on, police said. Both vehicles were severely damaged.

The other driver involved, 22-year-old Muhammed Uslu also of Lanham, and another passenger were injured but did not require medical transportation, police said.  

