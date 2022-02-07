Maryland Man Gets Life In Prison For Home Invasion Robbery, Police Shootout

A Maryland man was sentenced to life in prison for his role in a home invasion robbery and a subsequent police shootout in 2020, authorities announced.

Andre Smith and Stephen Warren, who was sentenced to 90 years behind bars, broke into a home on the 1300 block of Capital View Terrace in Landover in August 2020, and threatened a mother and her daughter, Prince George's County Police said.

There, they threatened a mom and her daughter at gunpoint, demanding money, the PG Office of the State’s Attorney said.

A dashcam recording from arriving officers shows the first officer being shot multiple times, but was still able to return fire and make an emergency radio dispatch for help.

The suspects got into their car and sped down the street before making a U-turn, heading back toward the officers. They continued to fire on the officers while trying to flee the area but crashed into a tree on Capital View Terrace. Both men were injured but neither were shot, police said.

They were then taken into custody. One weapon was recovered on the scene. A second was located in the suspects’ car.

