Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Return to your home site

Menu

Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Police & Fire

Maryland Girl Faces Criminal Charges In Accidental Shooting Of Teenage Boy: Police

Joe Gomez
Email me Read More Stories
Prince Georges County Police Cruiser
Prince Georges County Police Cruiser Photo Credit: Prince Georges County FB

A 15-year-old girl faces manslaughter charges after shooting a 16-year-old boy in Oxon Hill, in what police believe was an accident, according to officials. 

The juvenile girl was handling a firearm at a home in the 4900 block of Glassmanor Drive when it discharged, striking the teenage boy at around 6:00 p.m. on Jan. 26, Prince George's County Police said.  

He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

Detectives believe the shooting was an accident and are continuing their investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.