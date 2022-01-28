Maryland Girl Faces Criminal Charges In Accidental Shooting Of Teenage Boy: Police

A 15-year-old girl faces manslaughter charges after shooting a 16-year-old boy in Oxon Hill, in what police believe was an accident, according to officials.

The juvenile girl was handling a firearm at a home in the 4900 block of Glassmanor Drive when it discharged, striking the teenage boy at around 6:00 p.m. on Jan. 26, Prince George's County Police said.

He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

Detectives believe the shooting was an accident and are continuing their investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.