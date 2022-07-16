Maryland Cocaine Dealer Found With Pound Of Drugs, $50K In Cash: Police

A 44-year-old Maryland cocaine dealer was found with nearly a pound of drugs worth $48,500 and about $50,000 in cash, authorities said.

A search of Edwin Murillo's home at 2000 block of Muskogee Street turned up the 458 grams of cocaine and alleged drug money on Thursday, June 30, Prince George's police said.

Murillo has been accused of distributing the drugs in Adelphi, and was charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, possession of an illegal substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.

The Prince George’s County Police Department conducted this investigation with the support of the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network as well as federal law enforcement partners.

