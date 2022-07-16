Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Return to your home site

Menu

Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Police & Fire

Maryland Cocaine Dealer Found With Pound Of Drugs, $50K In Cash: Police

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Edwin Murillo
Edwin Murillo Photo Credit: Prince George's Police

A 44-year-old Maryland cocaine dealer was found with nearly a pound of drugs worth $48,500 and about $50,000 in cash, authorities said.

A search of Edwin Murillo's home at 2000 block of Muskogee Street turned up the 458 grams of cocaine and alleged drug money on Thursday, June 30, Prince George's police said.

Murillo has been accused of distributing the drugs in Adelphi, and was charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, possession of an illegal substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.

The Prince George’s County Police Department conducted this investigation with the support of the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network as well as federal law enforcement partners.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.