Man Kills Acquaintance During Dispute In Prince George's County: Police

A 22-year-old man has been arrested after shooting and killing his acquaintance in Suitland, according to police.

Markees Mings has been charged with the murder of 29-yer-old Eric Branch-Simpson of Brandywine, Prince George's County Police said.

Mings apparently knows Branch-Simpson and was involved in some kind of dispute when he shot him in the 4500 block of Silver Hill Road on Jan. 14, at around 3 p.m., according to officials.

When police arrived at the scene they found Branch-Simpson outside in a parking lot with a gunshot wound, he was pronounced dead.

Mings is charged with first and second-degree murder and related charges. He’s in the custody of the Department of Corrections and is being held on a no-bond status.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.