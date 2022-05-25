Contact Us
Man Killed In Vehicle In Fort Washington ID'd By Police

Donte Moore
Donte Moore Photo Credit: Donte Moore Facebook

Police have identified the victim found shot dead in a vehicle in Fort Washington and are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, authorities say. 

Donte Moore, 21, was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive with gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle on the 1800 block of Bernard Drive around 9:10 p.m., Tuesday, May 24, says the Prince George's County Police Department. 

Detectives are searching for suspect(s) and a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with relevant information to this investigation, is asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0025104. 

