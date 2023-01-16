Man Killed By Brother In Prince George's Mourned By Many

Condolences were pouring in on social media for a 43-year-old man stabbed dead by his 55-year-old brother earlier this month in Prince George's County, authorities said.

Tiron Tyler, of District Heights, died on Monday, Jan. 9 — five days after being stabbed by 55-year-old Antonio Ward, Prince George's County Police said.

Tyler was found the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 4 suffering stab wounds on the 7100 block of Beltz Drive. Ward was arrested at the scene on an attempted murder charge.

It wasn't immediately clear if charges had been upgraded for Ward since Tyler's death. Meanwhile, condolences poured in.

If anyone has information relevant to the investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

