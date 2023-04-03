Man Killed After Crossing Into Opposite Lane In Suitland Crash

One man is dead after a crash in Suitland over the weekend, authorities say.

Emergency crews were called to the 5900 block of Allentown Road shortly after 1:30 a.m., Saturday, April 1 for reports of a two-vehicle collision, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

Investigators say that the victim was driving south on Allentown Road near Leon Street when he suddenly crossed into the northbound lanes and struck a sedan.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive.

The driver of the striking vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

