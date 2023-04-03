Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

Man Killed After Crossing Into Opposite Lane In Suitland Crash

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
police lights
police lights Photo Credit: Pixabay

One man is dead after a crash in Suitland over the weekend, authorities say.

Emergency crews were called to the 5900 block of Allentown Road shortly after 1:30 a.m., Saturday, April 1 for reports of a two-vehicle collision, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

Investigators say that the victim was driving south on Allentown Road near Leon Street when he suddenly crossed into the northbound lanes and struck a sedan.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive.

The driver of the striking vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.