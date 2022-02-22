Man Dies Weeks After Bedroom Shooting: Prince George's PD

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in a deadly Maryland shooting.

Michael Duncans, 56, of Temple Hills, was shot and killed on the 3300 block of 28th Parkway around 11:15 p.m. on Jan. 30, Prince George's County police said.

Duncans was found unresponsive in a bedroom of a home with a gunshot wound to his body. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Feb. 18.

Detectives are looking to identify a suspect(s) and a motive.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0004820.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.