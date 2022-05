A man died and a woman was left critical in a crash Sunday, May 15 in Prince George's County, authorities said.

The crash with entrapment occurred on Central Avenue in Largo around 11:15 a.m., developing reports say.

The man was pronounced dead while the woman was hospitalized in critical condition, a Seat Pleasant police spokesperson tells Daily Voice.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

