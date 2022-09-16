Man Charged With Murder After Beating An Elderly Victim To Death In Beltsville Parking Lot

A man captured on video fatally beating an elderly man in a Beltsville parking lot has been arrested after the manner of death of the victim was officially ruled a homicide, authorities say.

Julias Wright, 25, was captured on surveillance video assaulting Johnny Lee Shepard, 87, in a residential parking lot in the 11300 block of Cherry Hill Road on Thursday, June 2, according to Prince George's County police.

Shepard found for his life for nearly two months after the assault before he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, July 28.

A Chief Medical Examiner determined that Shepard's cause of death was due to blunt force trauma to the head.

Wright was arrested shortly after the attack, and his charges have been upgraded to murder after consultation with the State's Attorney's Office.

The preliminary investigation suggests the assault stemmed from a dispute over car damage.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-937-0910.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0026759.

