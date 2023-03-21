Jessup Man Accused Of Several Commercial Robberies

A 40-year-old Jessup man has been arrested after being accused of several commercial robberies throughout Prince George's County, authorities announced.

James Kareen Day was indicted on Thursday, March 16 for four separate armed robberies dating back to December 2022, according to Prince George's County police.

Day was taken into custody after an investigation suggested that he was behind the string of robberies that started on Dec. 23, 2022, and ended on Feb. 12, 2023.

The four cases include:

Feb. 12, 2023: attempted armed robbery of a business in the 3600 block of Branch Avenue, Temple Hills;

Feb. 5, 2023: armed robbery of a business in the 4700 block of Allentown Road, Suitland;

Feb. 4, 2023: attempted armed robbery of a business in the 5400 block of Silver Hill Road, District Heights;

Dec. 23, 2022: armed robbery of a business in the 4900 block of Silver Hill Road, Suitland.

Police say that Day demanded money from the businesses at gunpoint during each robbery.

