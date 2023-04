Police have identified the Hyattsville man that was killed while walking on a Landover Hills road.

Ezequiel Romualdo-Alcantara, 39, was killed while walking along the 6600 block of Annapolis Road around 1 a.m., Sunday, March 26, according to Prince George's County police.

Romualdo-Alcantara was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a westbound vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.