Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Return to your home site

Menu

Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Police & Fire

Homicide Investigation Launched After Man Found Dead Inside Car On Camp Springs Street

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Chesterfield Drive, off of Allentown Road, in Camp Springs
Chesterfield Drive, off of Allentown Road, in Camp Springs Photo Credit: Prince George's Police Department

Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a car in Maryland, authorities said.

Officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department responded to check on a welfare call at approximately 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 in the 5300 block of Chesterfield Drive in Camp Spring.

Upon arrival at the scene, police said that officers found an adult man in a car suffering from trauma to the body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators released no additional information regarding the victim or homicide.

Detectives are working at the scene to establish suspects or a motive in the case, according to police.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Prince George’s County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS or submitting information through the P3 Tips app.

Check Daily Voice for new information as it is released.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.