Homicide Investigation Launched After Man Found Dead Inside Car On Camp Springs Street

Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a car in Maryland, authorities said.

Officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department responded to check on a welfare call at approximately 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 in the 5300 block of Chesterfield Drive in Camp Spring.

Upon arrival at the scene, police said that officers found an adult man in a car suffering from trauma to the body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators released no additional information regarding the victim or homicide.

Detectives are working at the scene to establish suspects or a motive in the case, according to police.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Prince George’s County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS or submitting information through the P3 Tips app.

