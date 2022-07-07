Greenbelt Police Desperately Looking For Critically Missing Young Man

Greenbelt Police are urging the public to help locate a critically missing young man in Prince George's County, authorities say.

Terontae Dashawn Fisher, 27, was last seen around 10:30 a.m., Sunday, July 3, in the 9200 block of Springhill Lane around the Mini Mart, according to the Greenbelt Police Department

Fisher is said to be potentially suffering from depression and anxiety and is currently without any medication.

Fisher was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a gray long sleeve shirt, and Puma sneakers. He is described as 5-feet 9-inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds.

If anyone comes into contact with Fisher, please contact Det. Davis at (240) 542-2134 or ddavis@greenbeltmd.gov.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.