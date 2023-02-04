Fiery Residential Shooting Under Investigation in Greenbelt, Police Say

Police in Prince George's have released explosive photos as they seek the public’s assistance in tracking down a suspect wanted for arson and for firing shots into a Greenbelt residence.

An investigation was launched by the Greenbelt Police Department on Saturday, Feb. 4 following an incident that was caught on camera in the 6200 block of Breezewood Court, authorities announced.

According to police, a suspect wearing an appropriate face covering set fire to the door of a residence before shots were reportedly fired into the apartment.

The suspect was described as being a dark-skinned man who was wearing a black coat with a red inner hood, black hoodie, a skull facemask, black sweatpants with a red and blue line on the outside along with black shoes and gloves.

After setting the door on fire, police say that the suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction. No additional information about the suspect or possible motive has been released by investigators.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or suspect has been asked to contact Det. Brown at the Greenbelt Police Department by calling (240) 542-2110.

